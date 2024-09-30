News

Street vendors score big from Springboks, Argentina game

Visitors flock to Mbombela to watch match

By Mandla Khoza - 30 September 2024 - 07:00
Street vendors selling caps, flags and t-shirts to rugby fans in Mbombela on Saturday
Image: MANDLA KHOZA

Business was booming in Mbombela over the weekend as the Springboks played Argentina, keeping the town abuzz with tourists from all over the country and outside it.

Street vendors made a quick buck by selling food and sports gear, while others saw a business opportunity by renting out their houses. 

Nkosinathi Sengwayo, who owns Lakhisha, provided transport for sport fans and also organised accommodation for them.

"I'm an agent who people book through for hotels and guest houses. I normally secure accommodation and also assess security before availing it for booking. The booking includes transport where I hire local taxis to transport fans from their guest houses to the stadium. Most hotels were fully booked so I then organised locals to surrender their houses for guests," said Sengwayo.

Julia Silawule, who sells traditional food, said she made a killing as rugby fans flooded her place located across from Mbombela stadium.

"I can't lie, business is going well today. Look now, these customers are from Bidvest. They all came to eat here because we cook the traditional food which few people provide around here. I saw different races coming through from Friday and others camped outside the stadium," said Silawule.

Lucky Madela, who went to Silawule's stall to buy food, said they decided to buy food which few people make.

Here they sell skop [cow head] and chicken which is so nice; that's why we chose to come here. We looked around but people are selling food that we don't like and we also wanted to spend our money on the locals

"Here they sell skop [cow head] and chicken which is so nice; that's why we chose to come here. We looked around but people are selling food that we don't like and we also wanted to spend our money on the locals," said Madela.

Sipho Dlamini, who sells wors served either with pap or rolls, said he came to the stadium on Friday afternoon as more rugby fans started camping on the open field next to the stadium.

"Due to lack of accommodation, we saw people making their tents next to the stadium. I then drove my caravan to start braaing and selling food. These guys came with their families to camp outside the stadium and I saw that they might not want to drive to town for food at night and some of them don't know Mbombela too well so I came in handy for them and, on the other side making money, for my family," said Dlamini.

SowetanLIVE

