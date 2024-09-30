'Scam artist' attempts to extort R50k from family of KZN snowstorm victim

The family of a man who died of hypothermia after he went missing in a snowstorm in KwaZulu-Natal was preyed on by a scam artist attempting to make money from their tragedy.
The body of Wayne Bhengu of Glenwood in Durban was discovered at an Estcourt mortuary in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands on Tuesday last week.
Bhengu, 34 was one of thousands of people trapped in the snowstorm on N3. He went missing last Friday after the storm caused the Intercity bus he was travelling in from Pretoria to seek refuge near Estcourt.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, Bhengu’s sister-in-law, Genevieve Horne, said they had approached private investigator Brad Nathanson to help find him when the family didn't hear from him on Friday.
Nathanson said he was “disgusted” by scam artists trying to extort money from the families of the snowstorm victims.
Nathanson said Horne had asked him to help find Bhengu.
“I posted information about the young man on my Facebook page. A man called me and offered to provide me with information on his whereabouts. The scam artist did not realise I was the investigator. He thought I was one of the family members. He said he had information on the whereabouts of the victim and demanded R50,000, raising suspicions of extortion,’’ he said.
Even after Bhengu's body was discovered the scam artist continued calling him claiming to know his whereabouts, he said.
Nathanson said he believed scam artists targeted people who posted on social media about their missing loved ones.
“These monsters have no shame. Loved ones are hurting and in some instances, out of desperation, are paying these extortionists in a bid to get the victims back. Do not be fooled by these zombies.”
He said the man was calling from a call centre or a prison.
Horne said her sister Lee Ann Manggos was distraught and they wanted help to get the closure they needed.
The family wanted to make contact with anyone who been travelling with Bhengu, she said.
“Speaking to someone who was with him would assist us to get answers to questions we have, like how he went missing and was later found dead,’’ said Horne.
Bhengu was cremated at the Clare Estate crematorium on Sunday.
Another victim, Nozibele Nzonzo, 39, died on September 21 after being exposed to extreme cold while stuck in a taxi caught in the snowstorm.
TimesLIVE
'Scam artist' attempts to extort R50k from family of KZN snowstorm victim
Image: Supplied
