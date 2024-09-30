News

Lusikisiki mass shooting: ‘The entire Sinqina family is now wiped out’

‘I don’t know why gunmen never came to my room’

By LULAMILE FENI - 30 September 2024 - 06:00
Jane King survived the mass shooting, but her daughter Ruth King died in the incident in Lusikisiki. She is consoled by Monwabisi Simona whose nine relatives died.
Image: Lulamile Feni

The devastating Lusikisiki mass shooting which shocked the country has almost wiped out an Eastern Cape family. 

On Saturday, the country woke up to news of a mass shooting that claimed the lives of 17 family members and friends at Ngobozana village. 

A total of 18 people died in a hail of bullets when gunmen opened fire and killed 17 people in two homesteads of two sisters in Ngobozana in Lusikisiki. The 18th person died in hospital hours later.
Image: Lulamile Feni

