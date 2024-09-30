A grade 12 pupil from Limpopo has walked away with a bursary, a laptop and tablet at the Water and Sanitation Education Programme (WSEP) award ceremony.
Nzumbululo Todani, a pupil from Mbilwi Secondary School in Thohoyandou, was awarded first place among his peers from other schools during the award ceremony hosted by the department of water and sanitation at Anew Hotel & Convention Centre in Ekurhuleni on Thursday.
The grade 12 pupil was part of those who received bursaries from the department for their presentations in the Aqua Enduro category.
"Aqua Enduro is a department of water and sanitation initiative to address the skills shortage in the scientific and engineering disciplines within the water sector at grassroots level.
"It seeks to engage young people in mental and physical activities that test their intellectual capabilities and stamina while learning about water and having fun," said the department's head of communications Mandla Mathebula.
The department awarded comprehensive bursaries to 54 pupils, while the Water Research Commission sponsored laptops and tablets.
This competition brought together more than 300 pupils from across the country.
Deputy minister David Mahlobo, while giving his keynote address, emphasised the importance of investing in young people as an investment for the future.
Limpopo pupil’s innovation scoops first prize at WSEP competition
More than 300 pupils from across the country competed
Image: SUPPLIED
“What we are doing here today is not a mistake. Apartheid stalwart Oliver Tambo once said any nation that does not take care of its youth, does not care for its future. What the government is doing through the department’s programme is responding to Tambo’s call to take care of young people,” Mahlobo explained.
WSEP is a school education competition aimed at getting pupils to develop innovative ways to propel the water and sanitation sector through creative ways. It is also aimed at educating pupils about the importance of water use.
Mathebula said pupils who participated and won under Baswa le Meetse (Youth in Water) won cash prizes ranging from R10,000 to R20,000.
"The Baswa le Meetse award aims to recognise the achievements of our youth in their efforts of educating our society about integrated water resource management, promoting water use efficiency as well as health and hygiene," said Mathebula.
Pupils were also encouraged to think outside the box and to develop innovative and technological ways to conserve water and encouraged them to participate next year.
