News

Lerato sent her cousin money – bank official confirms

Matter postponed to Tuesday

30 September 2024 - 14:30
Mahlangu couple is accused of killing a man and later claiming insurance payout.
Mahlangu couple is accused of killing a man and later claiming insurance payout.
Image: Herman Moloi

A bank official has submitted evidence that proves a woman accused of killing her ex-boyfriend and passing off his body as the husband's to claim insurance gave her cousin money a month after the "burial" despite her denying that and claiming she was at a psychiatric hospital at the time.

The evidence before the Pretoria high court is that a month after "burying" her husband Sibusiso who had died in a fire, Lerato Mahlangu gave her cousin money to go to Mpumalanga to start a car wash business there and warned him not to be shocked by what he will see there.

When Chand Themba arrived there, he was picked up by Sibusiso, whom he knew as dead and it is believed that the husband being alive is what Lerato meant when she said the cousin must not be shocked when he arrived in Mpumalanga.

However, Lerato said she did not know anything about that as she was in a psychiatric hospital at the time. 

On Monday, state prosecutor Vusimuzi Tshabalala called a Capitec forensic representative to confirm a payment Lerato made to Themba.

Mandla Mabena told the court that the payment was made from Lerato’s account.

“On the 13th of February [2022] Lerato made a R1,000 payment via USSD, a cellphone banking app, to Themba.

My client will tell this court that at that time she was at Vista Clinic, a psychiatric hospital, and if she wanted to meet you, she would have said you should come to the hospital not [go to] Secunda.
Lerato’s lawyer Lidile Mphela

"Themba received a payment and on the 14th of February he made a withdrawal of R800,” Mabena said

Lerato’s lawyer Lidile Mphela asked if the payment could be made by other people who have the account holder's details.

Mabena agreed. However, he added that one should have a password to authorise the payment and according to Capitec, only the owner of the account has the passcode.

The court has previously heard that Lerato gave Themba R1000 to go to Mpumalanga and start a car wash business.

During his trip to Mpumalanga, Themba allegedly received a call from Lerato telling him not to be shocked when he gets to Mpumalanga.

Lerato, through his lawyer, Mphela had denied making the payment as she stated that she was at psychiatric clinic at the time.

She accused Themba of fabricating evidence against her.

“My client will tell this court that at that time she was at Vista Clinic, a psychiatric hospital, and if she wanted to meet you, she would have said you should come to the hospital not [go to] Secunda. Your version is not true and you are told what to say because you want to benefit from their house once they are convicted,” said Mphela

After Mabena’s short testimony on the payment, Tshabalala closed the state case.

The defence lawyers then asked for the matter to be postponed to Tuesday to allow them time to prepare their case.

SowetanLIVE

Bank official to testify in trial of a couple accused of murder

A trial of Lerato Mahlangu who together with her husband, Sibusiso Mahlangu, allegedly killed her ex-boyfriend, passed off his charred remains as ...
News
6 hours ago

Family confidant shocked when he saw ‘dead’ friend

A man who was promised help to start a business told the Pretoria high court how shocked he was when he saw murder accused Sibusiso Mahlangu alive ...
News
3 months ago

Confession reveals Mahlangu read his RIPs on social media

The man accused of faking his own death after murdering his wife's ex-boyfriend watched as his friends sent him RIP messages on Facebook while he was ...
News
3 months ago

Mahlangu was forced to confess – lawyers

A lawyer who represented a man who together with his wife stand accused of murder says his former client made statements, alleged to be a confession ...
News
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Cilliers Brink removed as Tshwane mayor
Cilliers Brink removed as Tshwane mayor