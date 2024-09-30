Two suspects are expected to appear in the Kuils Rivier magistrate's court on Monday after they were arrested for allegedly transporting drugs worth about R1.7m from Gauteng to Cape Town.
“Members of the Hawks' South African narcotics enforcement bureau team Western Cape reacted on information received regarding a Toyota Hilux bakkie transporting drugs [on Friday],” said Hawks spokesperson W/O Zinzi Hani.
“The vehicle was spotted on the N1 near Kraaifontein, at Brighton Road turn off, heading towards Cape Town.”
The bakkie was stopped and searched. Officers found 215 1kg parcel blocks wrapped in packing tape containing cannabis. The parcels were found concealed in false compartments inside the trailer.
The driver and a passenger aged between 27 and 28 were arrested on suspicion of transporting drugs.
TimesLIVE
Hawks find R1.7m worth of cannabis in trailer heading from Gauteng to Cape Town
Image: SAPS
