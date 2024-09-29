Young SA woman arrested at airport for drug trafficking

Another SA woman has been arrested for drug trafficking after drugs were found in her stomach on Sunday morning at the OR Tambo International Airport.
The 21-year-old woman was profiled and intercepted after arriving on a flight from São Paulo in Brazil at 9am.
According to national police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe, she was taken to a local hospital where an X-ray confirmed that she had foreign objects in her stomach.
“She has already released a number of bullets from her body and is in police custody where police are closely monitoring the release of further drug bullets. This process is still unfolding."
This is the 11th drug mule to be arrested at OR Tambo airport in two months.
On September 22, a 30-year-old Namibian drug mule was arrested after arriving from São Paulo. She too was taken for medical examination and released more than 60 drug bullets.
On September 13, a Nigerian drug mule was arrested after he was found in possession of cocaine that was concealed in aircraft headphones. He too had just landed from São Paulo.
Both have appeared before the Kempton Park magistrate’s court on a charge of dealing in drugs
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola has commended the vigilance of members of Sars and SAPS at the airport.
“Our men and women in blue working closely with Sars customs and various stakeholders continue to assert the authority of the state at all our ports of entry. We appreciate the hard work and dedication of our members and urge them to do more to squeeze the space for criminals. Drug traffickers are feeling the heat and there is nowhere to hide,” said Masemola.
Image: Supplied/SAPS
