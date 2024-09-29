News

Injured adults, children rescued in charter barge drama on Hartbeespoort Dam

29 September 2024 - 12:55
The NSRI rescue craft Sea Legs and Rotary Endeavor responded to the emergency. Stock photo.
Image: Paul Fleet/123rf.com

Hartbeespoort Dam was the scene of a dramatic rescue when a charter barge with about 100 people on board got into distress on Saturday evening and some passengers were injured.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Hartbeespoort Dam station commander Arthur Crewe said they were on alert at the time due to gale-force winds forecast to sweep through the area.

“The NSRI rescue craft Sea Legs and Rotary Endeavor were launched where on arrival on the scene a number of patients with injuries, including children, were transferred onto the NSRI rescue craft and treatment for injuries commenced,” said Crewe.

Pumps were transferred onto the barge to stem water ingress.

“The barge was towed to the Ifafi Boat Club [and] safely berthed at 9pm. No further assistance was required. AfriForum members and Harties Emergency Medical Services (HEMS) had also responded.

“Patients were treated for injuries and they required no further assistance,” said Crewe.

