Eighteenth victim of Eastern Cape mass shooting dies in hospital

An 18th victim of a mass shooting in an Eastern Cape village has died in hospital, police confirmed on Sunday.
The victims, believed to be relatives and neighbours, were gunned down in a homestead in Nyathi village, Ngobozana, Lusikisiki, on Friday night, resulting in the death of 17 people, leaving three critically injured.
Fifteen of the victims were women and two others men. The gender of the latest victim is yet to be confirmed.
Thirteen of them — 12 women and one man — were found in one house, and four others in another homestead.
They were preparing for a traditional ritual, umembulo or ukukhululwa kwezila, scheduled for Saturday at MaNtlaneni village, also in Lusikisiki, to mark the end of mourning of a mother and daughter murdered a year ago.
The group had gathered to pack goods and presents for the event when the shooting occurred.
Police said investigations were under way and there were no other new developments.
The IFP strongly condemned the killings.
“We are deeply disturbed by this horrific act of violence and extend our sincerest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims. We call on law enforcement agencies to swiftly investigate and bring those responsible to justice. We urge the community to remain calm and co-operate with authorities to ensure that peace and stability are restored,” IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said on Sunday.
The party called on South Africans to unite against violence and work towards creating a society that values human life and upholds the rule of law.
