Twenty years in jail for two former Kruger Park rangers for killing rhino

28 September 2024 - 10:00
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Evidence led against the two former Kruger National Park rangers showed they were not authorised to work night shifts without prior approval. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

Two former Kruger National Park rangers were each sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for their involvement in poaching-related offences on Friday.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said the Skukuza regional court sentenced Lucky Mkanzi, 30, and Nzima Joel Sihlangu, 32, after finding them guilty of conspiracy to commit an offence and killing two rhino. 

The rangers were stationed at the Crocodile Bridge section of the Kruger National Park and the crimes were committed between December 25 and December 30 2018 while the accused were on day shift.  

“Concerns arose when their supervisor received information suggesting Mkanzi and

Sihlangu may have been involved in the killing of rhino,” Nyuswa said. 

Former ranger Mzima Sihlangu.
Image: NPA Communications/
Former ranger Lucky Mkanzi.
Image: NPA Communications

The supervisor requested tracking records for the vehicle used by the accused during that period.  

“Investigations revealed the vehicle had been stationary at the location where the two rhino were found dead, providing evidence linking the rangers to the poaching incident,” Nyuswa said. 

The supervisor's testimony in court included that Mkanzi and Sihlangu were not authorised to work night shifts without approval.  

“Police officers testified about a raid on Sihlangu’s residence, where they discovered cash payments made for the sale of rhino horns.” 

In addition to the jail terms, the court ordered the forfeiture of cash found in their possession to the state. 

“Poaching is a serious crime that poses a significant threat to endangered species and carries lifelong consequences for the environment and biodiversity,” the NPA said. 

TimesLIVE 

