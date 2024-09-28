Mass shooting in Eastern Cape: Residents battling to come to terms with tragedy

Residents of Nyathi Village in Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape heard multiple gunshots at about 2am on Saturday but couldn't figure out which homes they were emanating from.

The gunshots they heard were 17 people being gunned down in a nearby homestead.

The victims were believed to be relatives and neighbours. Thirteen of them — 12 women and one man — were found dead in one house and the other four in a neighbouring house.

SowetanLIVE's sister publication, DispatchLIVE reported that three injured survivors are fighting for their lives in hospital.

The mayor of Ingquza Hill Local Municipality, Nonkosi Pepping, visited the scene of the mass shooting on Saturday morning.

“We have spoken to the community. They are saying this incident happened at about 2am. The only thing they are saying is that they heard gunshots in the early hours of the morning and also they came to the scene in the morning. There is nothing concrete indicating who came or what really transpired.

“Now that it is morning everybody came. We are here in large numbers, waiting for the police to do their work and come with the report that is conducive for us to know what is going on,” she said.

She said various departments including the social development were already at the scene providing their services to the people affected by the tragedy.

Forensic pathologists had also just arrived at the scene and were waiting for police to complete their work.

“It came as a shock to us. Even though it came as a shock, we are still gathering strength because we have the responsibility to strengthen people in this area. We can't be leaving people at this moment and time without having said words of comfort to them. But we are still waiting because there is still much work to be done by the police,” she said.