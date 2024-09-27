News

PODCAST | Midrand fire tragedy, education budget crisis and Brink's axing — top stories this week

The SL Cabinet unpacks the week’s biggest stories

27 September 2024 - 17:00
Koena Mashale Journalist
The SL Cabinet.
Image: Shaun Uthum

Tune in to our latest podcast episode where SL Cabinet members Koena Mashale, Herman Moloi and Nandi Ntini unpack the week’s biggest stories and controversies.

We kick off with the devastating fire at a Midrand residential complex, which left hundreds of people homeless and one woman dead. Herman was on the scene, speaking to victims and uncovering troubling details about the cause of the fire.

Next, we dive into the financial crisis facing provincial education departments. This week, education minister Siviwe Gwarube said a projected R118bn was needed by 2027 to mitigate the risk of fewer teachers and to maintain critical school programmes. Nandi provides key insights into the impending challenges.

Listen here:

The podcast also covers the removal of Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink through a vote of no confidence, and the political instability that could bring the city to its knees. Herman was on the ground speaking to various politicians and locals for their reactions.

Lastly, we discuss a shocking report that has revealed Limpopo has the highest recorded number of child rape cases in the country, sparking an important conversation about crime and child protection.

Don’t miss this episode packed with in-depth analysis and engaging debate on SA’s most pressing stories!

SowetanLIVE

