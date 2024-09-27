ActionSA will put forward the name of Nasiphi Moya as the candidate for mayor of Tshwane going into negotiations with the ANC after the removal of Cilliers Brink on Thursday.
Brink was removed through a motion of no confidence with 120 votes cast in support of it.
Party president Herman Mashaba said Thursday the proposal for Moyo to take over as mayor of the capital was one of the conditions which his party agreed on to support the ANC’s motion.
"In the next 14 days, we will make sure we work as quickly as possible with the ANC to conclude an arrangement for this government. But one thing I can tell you is that, in principle, when I discussed with the ANC... I said I will do it on condition Dr Moya takes over the position of the executive because there’s no better person who knows the city more than her."
Moya served as deputy mayor under Brink.
ActionSA, which has 19 seats, is playing kingmaker in the 214-seat council after it ditched a DA-led coalition to seek a new arrangement with the ANC. The ANC has 75 seats and, with the support of ActionSA and the EFF with its 23 seats, it has enough to form a government.
ActionSA wants mayorship for supporting ANC in Brink ousting
One of the conditions party agreed on for motion of no confidence
Image: Lubabalo Lesolle
ActionSA will put forward the name of Nasiphi Moya as the candidate for mayor of Tshwane going into negotiations with the ANC after the removal of Cilliers Brink on Thursday.
Brink was removed through a motion of no confidence with 120 votes cast in support of it.
Party president Herman Mashaba said Thursday the proposal for Moyo to take over as mayor of the capital was one of the conditions which his party agreed on to support the ANC’s motion.
"In the next 14 days, we will make sure we work as quickly as possible with the ANC to conclude an arrangement for this government. But one thing I can tell you is that, in principle, when I discussed with the ANC... I said I will do it on condition Dr Moya takes over the position of the executive because there’s no better person who knows the city more than her."
Moya served as deputy mayor under Brink.
ActionSA, which has 19 seats, is playing kingmaker in the 214-seat council after it ditched a DA-led coalition to seek a new arrangement with the ANC. The ANC has 75 seats and, with the support of ActionSA and the EFF with its 23 seats, it has enough to form a government.
ANC Gauteng secretary TK Nciza said the party was open to negotiate with all parties, but positions were not necessarily as important as having the right people to run the city. “We will make sure that we put accountable leadership. We will put mechanisms in place that will govern this city. It must not be about the ANC or that party, but about servicing the people of Tshwane. Allow us time to go and engage.”
EFF Gauteng chairperson Nkululeko Dunga said the party was interested in forming part of the new Tshwane executive. “We show great intent as the EFF to showcase our ability to constitute not only a stable government but a government that can equate to service delivery to the people of the city of Tshwane.
“This situation here at the city of Tshwane gives an opportunity to further show Gauteng that we are much more than capable of leading a government and taking over the reins of certain specific departments. The issue of crime has not been addressed, the finances of the city have been left wanting for the longest time since the DA took over, and they’ve never had deliverables. We have no interest in working with the DA, and we have made that clear.”
Image: Antonio Muchave
In its motion on Thursday, the ANC accused Brink of having no interest in providing services to Tshwane townships. The party said under Brink, the city’s debt to Eskom and Rand Water had escalated, with interest.
During the proceedings, the DA-led coalition requested two caucus breaks which delayed the voting by two hours. The speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana, who voted in favour of the motion against Brink, described the caucus meetings as delay tactics.
When asked about his decision Ndzwanana said: “It was the right thing to do because this motion brings confidence to the residents of Tshwane.”
After Brink was removed, workers inside Tshwane House were heard celebrating.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos