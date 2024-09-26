News

WATCH LIVE | Motion of no confidence in Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink

By TimesLIVE - 26 September 2024 - 10:34

Political parties in the City of Tshwane council are set to vote on a motion of no confidence against mayor Cilliers Brink on Thursday.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba announced the party was leaving the DA-led multiparty government in Tshwane and will either vote in support of an ANC-sponsored motion of no confidence against Brink or refrain from participating.

ActionSA parted ways with the DA last Monday.

SowetanLIVE's sister publication, Sunday Times reported that some in the ANC believe its national leaders prefer a stable arrangement that involves the DA.

The DA has described ActionSA’s move as “the final betrayal”.

