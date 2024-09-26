News

WATCH | Innovate Africa: 'The future of work is global and SA is ready to take its place on that stage'

By Kieno Kammies - 26 September 2024 - 09:32

Determined to reshape South Africa’s economic landscape, Funti3r founder Wisani Hlangwane is connecting the country’s in-demand skilled professionals with businesses that desperately need them, both locally and internationally.

By linking sectors like technology, engineering, and finance to global markets, Funti3r addresses unemployment while bringing much-needed foreign capital into South Africa, stimulating the local economy.

“The future of work is global and South Africa is ready to take its place on that stage,” Hlangwane says. He recently sat down with Innovate Africa founder Kieno Kammies to discuss his vision for leveraging technology and human capital to redefine employment and economic growth across the continent.

TimesLIVE

