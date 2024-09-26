News

WATCH | Explosion jolts Phoenix residents awake

By TIMESLIVE - 26 September 2024 - 07:59
A loud explosion awakened residents in Phoenix on Thursday in Foresthaven.
A loud explosion awakened residents in Phoenix on Thursday in Foresthaven.
Image: Supplied

Hundreds of residents in Phoenix northwest of Durban were awakened by a massive explosion on Thursday. 

It is understood the blast occurred at a shop selling gas cylinders in Canehaven Drive at about 3am, sparking a blaze which spread to the neighbouring scrapyard opposite Foresthaven Secondary School.

Glen Naidoo from VIP Security said multiple cars and structures were on fire and security, paramedics and the fire department were at the scene.

It has not yet been established whether there are any injuries.

“Please stay away as gas bottles are still exploding. The area will be reopened once regarded safe by fire department,” said Naidoo.

This is a developing story. 

TimesLIVE

SANDF names soldiers killed in DRC mortar explosion

Two soldiers killed at an SA National Defence Force camp in the Democratic Republic of Congo have been named.
News
7 months ago

Suspect killed, bystander injured after ATM bombing in Free State

A suspect was killed and a bystander injured after an ATM bombing in Tumahole in Parys in the early hours of Monday.
News
5 months ago

Joburg allocates R200m to fix Lilian Ngoyi street

The City of Johannesburg will spend almost R200m to fix Bree Street after it was partially damaged by a gas explosion from the underground pipes.
News
8 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Midrand residential complex gutted by fire
Exploitation of restaurant workers exposed