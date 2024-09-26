On the other hand, ANC regional secretary, George Matjila, confirmed that they were proceeding with the motion of no confidence against the mayor.
“This is the first phase; we want the ANC in the executive; we want to ensure that issues that we have raised a couple of times are attended to,” he said.
Hundreds of DA supporters had arrived at the council to show support to Brink.
The leader of Lotus Gardens, Atteridgeville and Saulsville Civic Association Tshepo Mahlangu said they were in support of the motion as Brink had failed to deliver services in townships.
“The mayor should go home, he is arrogant. He failed to deliver service in the township, the streets are filthy and there are still potholes in our township,” he said.
SowetanLIVE
WATCH | Brink warns that motion of no confidence will bring chaos and political instability
Civic association groups claim mayor failed to deliver services in townships
Image: Herman Moloi
Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink says if the motion of no confidence is passed against him it will lead to chaos and political instability in the City of Tshwane.
Brink was speaking before the council meeting that would table a motion of no confidence against him.
“It’s not about me, it’s about taking responsibility for the government in Tshwane. We have been in talks with ANC and what we are looking for is the withdrawal of the motion because that will allow the ANC and the DA to talk about the future of Tshwane in the circumstances of order and stability,” he said.
