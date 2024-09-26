News

Old Mutual Bank to launch in 2025, hopes for profitability after two years

The insurer has a transactional account with about 500,000 users, says CEO

By Reuters - 26 September 2024 - 16:54
Group CEO Iain Williamson told a news conference on Thursday that technical and operational progress in building the Old Mutual Bank is ahead of schedule.
Group CEO Iain Williamson told a news conference on Thursday that technical and operational progress in building the Old Mutual Bank is ahead of schedule.
Image: FINANCIAL TIMES

South African insurer Old Mutual expects to launch its bank in three stages by 2025, after receiving regulatory approval in April this year.

Group CEO Iain Williamson told a news conference on Thursday that technical and operational progress in building the bank is ahead of schedule, with industry testing and integration into the national payments system completed.

The company will start with a public launch in the first quarter of 2025, followed by a campaign to convert existing money account customers, and finally, the commencement of full-scale operations before the end of the year, Williamson said.

On projections for the bank breaking even, he told Reuters that clearer targets will be provided in March, but he was hopeful.

“Any start-up business is likely to run on losses for a year or two then turn to profitability,” he said.

We expect a net drawdown in the first year or two, and then stabilisation in the longer term.
Group CEO Iain Williamson

The bank will compete against the big five lenders, including Absa Bank, FirstRand's First National Bank and Standard Bank. It will also compete with digital banks such as Discovery Bank, which was launched in 2021.

“We acknowledge the existence of the competition ... and we believe that we are well set up to both compete and to thrive,” said Williamson.

Old Mutual has a transactional account with about 500,000 users, he told Reuters.

The company earlier reported a 38% rise in half-year headline earnings per share, while life insurance sales rose 6% to R6.6bn and gross written premiums were up 9% in the period ended June 30.

Williamson said claims have been “volatile” since the introduction of new pension rules in September, which allow retirement fund members to make partial withdrawals before retirement.

“We expect a net drawdown in the first year or two, and then stabilisation in the longer term,” Williamson said.

Reuters

Thailand kicks off first phase of R141bn ‘digital wallet’ stimulus scheme

Thailand's government on Wednesday launched the first phase of its flagship $14bn (R241.5bn) stimulus handout scheme, which will eventually see an ...
News
1 day ago

South Africa seeks to reform faltering black empowerment system

The head of the Broad-based Black Economic Empowerment Commission plans to introduce additional incentives and potential fines to improve corporate ...
News
3 days ago

Financial adviser arrested for fleecing clients

The suspect worked as a financial advisor for Alchemy Financial Services, which is an Old Mutual agency franchise, according to the Hawks.
News
6 days ago

Three managers up for R73.5m pension fraud

The 44-year-old former acting municipal manager, the current unit manager at the municipality, 50, and the 51-year-old former municipal manager, have ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Zelenskiy tells UN that Putin is planning to attack power plants
Midrand residential complex gutted by fire