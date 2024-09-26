Limpopo records highest number of child rape cases

The report also revealed that most violent crimes, such as rape and murder, tend to happen at night, while crimes like common assault and kidnapping are more likely to occur during the afternoon.
"Specifically, the early afternoon hours are when most kidnappings and assaults take place, while child abuse is more common in the early morning. This information is crucial for shaping crime prevention strategies as it points to specific windows of vulnerability for children.
“The variation in timing suggests that different preventive measures are required depending on the type of crime being targeted," the report said.
The report also highlighted a clear gender disparity in crimes committed against children.
Boys are significantly more likely to be victims of violent crimes such as assault with GBH, murder, and attempted murder. In the 2022/23 period, boys accounted for 64.2% of assaults with GBH cases, 72% of murder cases, and 68.4% of attempted murder cases.
In contrast, girls are disproportionately targeted in sexual offences, particularly rape and sexual assault.
According to the report, rapes and common assaults predominantly occur at the residences of either the perpetrator's or the victim's, or in locations familiar to both parties.
“These violent acts are primarily committed by acquaintances, often known by sight, or by family members, boyfriends, and girlfriends. Some of these crimes often go undetected, especially if the child doesn’t have visible signs of harm, malnutrition, or poor hygiene,” the report noted.
Maluleke said collecting and publishing data on crimes against children is crucial.
“It raises public awareness about the prevalence and severity of these crimes. It helps policymakers and legislators understand the scope of the problem, enabling them to create and implement effective laws and policies to protect children.
“It also ensures that support services, such as counselling and legal assistance, are available where they are most needed,” he said.
Limpopo records highest number of child rape cases
Girls victimised more than boys in sexual crimes
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew
Children are at a greater risk of being raped in Limpopo than anywhere else in the country.
This is according to a report released by Stats SA on Thursday which showed that in the 2022/23 period, Limpopo recorded the highest proportion of rape cases among crimes against children at 54.3%, followed by Mpumalanga at 47.6% while Gauteng recorded 35.1%.
“In most provinces, except for the Western Cape and Northern Cape, rape has consistently been the most prevalent crime against children,” said statistician-general Risenga Maluleke.
Stats SA also revealed that child abuse and kidnappings have increased by 3% over the past 13 years.
The report showed that the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and Gauteng rank as the provinces with the highest reported crimes against children.
These crimes include murder, kidnapping, child abuse, attempted murder, sexual assault, common assault, assault with GBH, and rape.
Stats SA said the persistently high rates indicate the need for more comprehensive and sustained efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of children in the country.
The kidnapping and common assault cases rose from 0.8% in 2010/11 to 3.8% in 2022/23.
Based on SAPS crime data, SA recorded 654,053 contact crimes in the past decade, with nearly 19,418 assaults committed against children, making up about 45% of all reported crimes involving minors.
Maluleke highlighted the significant issue of violent confrontations and physical altercations, saying that "these can have severe consequences for the young victims".
Many crimes against children involve sexual offences, with girls victimised more frequently than boys.
According to the report, although the percentage of rape cases against children dropped from 41.3% in 2010/11 to 38.3% in 2022/23, it remains the most prevalent crime committed against children.
