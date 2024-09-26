This, she said, resulted in her experiencing anxiety and a low mood. "The symptoms were characterised by short breath, headaches, forgetfulness and poor concentration," she said.
Ekurhuleni metro police chief Mapiyeye suspended for 'sexual misconduct'
Image: EMPD
Ekurhuleni metro police chief Isaac Mapiyeye has been placed on precautionary suspension following allegations of sexual misconduct.
The City of Ekurhuleni placed Mapiyeye on precautionary suspension on Wednesday, after claims of alleged sexual misconduct, said spokesperson Zweli Dlamini.
A special council meeting held this month authorised the city manager, Imogen Mashazi, to appoint an independent investigator to probe the allegations that it "deemed to be serious in nature".
Dlamini said upon the appointment of the investigator, Mashazi will have to submit the report to council within 30 days of his appointment, the council resolved.
Dlamini said the independent investigator has since been appointed.
Mapiyeye's deputy Julius Mkhwanazi, who is also facing allegations of corruption, abuse of power and gross dishonesty, has been appointed acting police chief until October 31.
Mapiyeye has been accused of sexually harassing his subordinate, a woman who works as a traffic officer.
In her letter of complaint to the head of Human Resources, Linda Gxasheka, the woman claimed Mapiyeye has also tried to contact her family members after she blocked his cellphone number in July following her complaint.
This, she said, resulted in her experiencing anxiety and a low mood. "The symptoms were characterised by short breath, headaches, forgetfulness and poor concentration," she said.
The woman's symptoms were confirmed by her psychiatrist in a letter dated August 5, which Sowetan has seen.
In the letter, the doctor states that the woman had been a patient since February 2023 and at the time the woman had "depressed mood and anxiety symptoms which were precipitated and perpetuated by multiple stressors".
"She presented again to the rooms on 12 July 2024 with significant depressive and anxiety features. This seems to have been precipitated by stressors at work, which we had previously discussed with her in 2023 and now had escalated.
"She had struggled with unwanted sexual advances from the chief of police, Mr Mapiyeye, since 2011. In her previous assessments she had been provided with ways to cope with this and also encouraged to take further action should it continue."
When asked for comment, Mapiyeye said: "I have no comment, let the due process take its course. I do not want to defend myself in the media. So, I have no comment. Our [the city] policy states that I am not supposed to interact with the media."
DA spokesperson for community safety in Ekurhuleni, Jaco Terblanche, said the party would be monitoring the investigations closely.
"It is a very serious allegation that needs to be investigated and correct procedures need to be followed. We are awaiting the outcome of the report and we will take it from there," he said.
