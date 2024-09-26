Cilliers Brink removed as Tshwane mayor after vote of no confidence

Cilliers Brink has been removed as Tshwane mayor through a motion of no confidence.
One hundred and twenty councillors voted for the motion that was brought forward but the ANC as they argued that Brink did not have the interest of servicing townships.
They also accused him of misusing municipality funds. Eighty-seven councillors voted against the motion while one person abstained. – Herman Moloi
Image: Werner Hills
