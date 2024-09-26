News

Cilliers Brink removed as Tshwane mayor after vote of no confidence

By HERMAN MOLOI - 26 September 2024 - 15:19
Former DA Mayor of the City of Tshwane Municipality, Cilliers Brink.
Former DA Mayor of the City of Tshwane Municipality, Cilliers Brink.
Image: Werner Hills

Cilliers Brink has been removed as Tshwane mayor through a motion of  no confidence.

One hundred and twenty councillors voted for the motion that was brought forward but the ANC as they argued that Brink did not have the interest of servicing townships.

They also accused him of misusing municipality funds. Eighty-seven councillors voted against the motion while one person abstained. – Herman Moloi

ANC Tshwane gets Luthuli House nod to remove DA's Brink as mayor

The ANC in Tshwane has confirmed it has received the go-ahead to remove DA mayor Cilliers Brink in a motion of no confidence on Thursday.
News
8 hours ago

WATCH | Motion of no confidence in Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink

Political parties in the City of Tshwane council are set to vote on a motion of no confidence against mayor Cilliers Brink on Thursday.
News
9 hours ago

WATCH | Brink warns that motion of no confidence will bring chaos and political instability

Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink says if the motion of no confidence is passed against him it will lead to chaos and political instability in the city of ...
News
7 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Zelenskiy tells UN that Putin is planning to attack power plants
Midrand residential complex gutted by fire