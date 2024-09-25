News

WATCH | Paul Mashatile delivers main address at Sadtu 10th national congress

By TimesLIVE - 25 September 2024 - 11:05

Courtesy of SABC

The South African Democratic Teachers' Union is on Wednesday holding its 10th national congress in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni.

The three-day event is to conclude on Saturday and 2,000 delegates are expected.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile is set to deliver the main address on the first day of the congress.

Representatives from the tripartite alliance, departments of basic education and higher education and training and global teacher union federation International Education will deliver messages of support.

TimesLIVE

WATCH | Minister Gwarube updates media on budget cuts in education department

Minister Siviwe Gwarube will brief the media on Wednesday about developments concerning budget cuts in the education sector.
News
4 hours ago

293,057 grades 1 and 8 placed at GP schools

The Gauteng education department has issued 293,057 placement offers to parents for grade 1 and 8 pupils next year - of which 105,193 are yet to be ...
News
5 days ago

Eastern Cape teacher axed after attempting to seduce boy, 13

An Eastern Cape teacher has been dismissed with immediate effect after she was found guilty of sexual misconduct involving a 13-year-old boy.
News
1 week ago

Teacher pleads guilty to defrauding Limpopo education department

A teacher has pleaded guilty to fraud for using her own company to render transportation services to the Limpopo department of education without ...
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Exploitation of restaurant workers exposed
375 people displaced after fire destroys their shacks