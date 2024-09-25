The South African Democratic Teachers' Union is on Wednesday holding its 10th national congress in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni.
The three-day event is to conclude on Saturday and 2,000 delegates are expected.
Deputy President Paul Mashatile is set to deliver the main address on the first day of the congress.
Representatives from the tripartite alliance, departments of basic education and higher education and training and global teacher union federation International Education will deliver messages of support.
WATCH | Paul Mashatile delivers main address at Sadtu 10th national congress
