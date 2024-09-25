Basic Education minister Siviwe Gwarube will brief the media on Wednesday about developments concerning budget cuts in the education sector.
The Western Cape education department has faced criticism after confirming that 2,400 teaching posts will be cut in 2025 due to a R3.8 billion budget shortfall over the next three years.
Western Cape education MEC David Maynier warned that the national government’s decision not to fully fund the 2023 public sector wage agreement has led to a fiscal crisis for education departments nationwide.
WATCH | Minister Gwarube updates media on budget cuts in education department
