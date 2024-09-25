Three managers up for R73.5m pension fraud

The mayor of a Northern Cape municipality whose senior managers are being hauled to court over R73.5m of workers’ pensions that were never paid to fund administrators says employees hoping to take advantage of the two-pot system may not be able to because of the municipality’s financial problems.

Renosterberg local municipality mayor Andrew Samson also said those who have reached retirement age may also not have their full savings because the municipality has not been consistent with making contributions towards workers’ pensions due to its precarious financial position brought on by residents who fail to pay for services.

“Given the fact that we are behind with the pension fund, which is a reality that I won’t hide, at this moment we won’t be able to [ensure that the workers draw from the two-pot or get money upon retirement],” Samson said.

Last week, the Hawks in Northern Cape served summons to two former employees and a current employee of the municipality to answer to why R73.5m of workers’ pension monies were never paid to the funds’ administrators – the municipal workers retirement fund and LA Retirement Fund.

The 44-year-old former acting municipal manager, the current unit manager at the municipality, 50, and the 51-year-old former municipal manager, have been charged with fraud/theft, contravention of Municipal Finance Management Act and Pension Funds Act.