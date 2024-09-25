Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said most people were evacuated safely from the building. “On record, we only have one person who was transferred to the nearest health facility. No fatalities have been recorded. The complex owner will provide accommodation to all residents affected.”
She said they were called just after midnight and started with "damping down operations” to extinguish the fire.
Khumalo said the cause of the fire will be investigated.
Midrand complex gutted by fire
No fatalities, emergency services to probe cause
Image: Joburg EMS
The City of Johannesburg is investigating the cause of the fire that gutted a Midrand residential complex late on Tuesday night, leaving people homeless on a cold night.
Urban Village has 130 apartments and is about one kilometre from the Gautrain station. It is not yet known how many people were at the complex at the time of the fire.
Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said most people were evacuated safely from the building. “On record, we only have one person who was transferred to the nearest health facility. No fatalities have been recorded. The complex owner will provide accommodation to all residents affected.”
She said they were called just after midnight and started with "damping down operations” to extinguish the fire.
Khumalo said the cause of the fire will be investigated.
SowetanLIVE
Over 40 people displaced after fire razes shacks inside Joburg building
Fire rips through informal settlement in Tshwane killing one, displacing more than 2,000
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos