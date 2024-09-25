She said the budget pressures translated to fewer teachers, reduced textbooks and fewer admin support staff, which meant that teachers would spend more time on admin work, which would then result in reduced learning and teaching time. “In essence, the very fabric of our children’s future is under threat,” she said.
Gwarube said in the Western Cape, there was already a “painful decision” to reduce the basket of teaching posts for 2025. This, she said, was a move that would result in fewer educators in classrooms.
“This may mean larger class sizes, reduced individual attention for learners and, ultimately, a risk to the achievement of quality education outcomes.
“Unfortunately, other provinces throughout the country are in a similar position, with many desperately working to find ways of avoiding having to top slice budgets for key services like textbooks, admin support and scholar transport programmes.
“We are faced with a pending national crisis, one that affects not just our learners but our teachers, principals, and broader communities. It is crucial to understand that this crisis is not confined to one province or one aspect of the education sector. Every province is grappling with these painful choices,” she said.
Education is facing a pending national crisis — Minister Siviwe Gwarube
'Budget cuts not only affect pupils but educators, communities'
Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube says the government does not have enough money to fund public services including education.
Gwarube was providing an update on the impact of budget cuts in the education sector. She told a media briefing in Pretoria that the country's economy has been stagnant for nearly a decade.
“Growth rates have remained below 1% in real terms, which is far below what is needed to generate sufficient tax revenue to fund our public services, including education. Without a growing economy, government revenues shrink, and when revenues shrink, so do our budgets,” she said.
According to Gwarube, provincial education departments will in the coming years find it increasingly difficult to fund their existing basket of posts within the available budget, unless measures are taken to ease the risk.
She said her department was facing a pending national crisis that affects not only pupils but teachers, principals and communities. “It is no secret that in recent weeks, several provincial departments of education have been vocal regarding budget pressures they face,” she said.
“These pressures have been years in the making because of aggressive budget cuts, economic stagnation and fiscal mismanagement across government, which is now set to impact schools.”
Section27 Researcher Matshidiso Lencoasa has slammed Basic Education minister Siviwe Gwarube's address on budget cuts in the sector. Lencoasa says they're disappointed because Gwarube revealed nothing new in her address.
She said several provinces had preserved the same post basket for the past three academic years, despite the increasing number of pupils, while other provinces have decreased their posts in the past three years.
“It is important to note that these have seen cuts in posts but not warm bodies. Meaning that no person gets retrenched but rather vacancies are not filled.”
She said over the last five years, the number of pupils within the education system had increased by 292,820.
“An increase in learners' number without increasing the post basket may affect the quality of teaching, which may soon be reflected in the performance of the system,” she said.
Gwarube said in response to the crisis, she had two special meetings of the council of education ministers, together with education MECs from across the country.
“... We conducted a thorough analysis of the budget challenges in each province. MECs from every province have compiled provisional provincial reports with sobering results,” she said.
Gwarube has also requested a meeting with finance minister Enoch Godongwana to discuss the matter further.
