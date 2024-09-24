News

North West cops arrest 77-year-old landlord for killing tenant

Incident happened at a plot outside Hartbeespoort dam near Brits

24 September 2024 - 13:29
Police arrested a man wanted for the torture and murder of his father and stepmother, while his accomplice died during a shoot-out.
Police arrested a man wanted for the torture and murder of his father and stepmother, while his accomplice died during a shoot-out.
Image: 123RF/Belchonok

A 77-year-old man from North West has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing his tenant during an argument over water and electricity.

Allegations are that water had been cut off and when the tenant approached the landlord to ask about that, an argument ensued which led to the 66-year-old man being shot dead.

Police spokesperson Lt -Col Amanda Funani said during the argument the 

landlord went inside his house and came back with a firearm and allegedly shot the victim on his upper body.

“The suspect fled from the scene while the victim was transported to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival,” said Funani.

She said the incident happened on Sunday at a plot outside Hartbeespoort dam near Brits. 

Funani said the suspect was arrested during an intelligence-driven operation conducted around the Skeerport area and the firearm was also recovered.

The man was expected to appear in the Brits magistrate's court on Wednesday.

moloih@sowetan.co.za

SowetanLIVE

WATCH | Landlord flees hometown after group threatens his life

EXTORTION GANGS: The Mamelodi man had to flee his hometown after he attempted to confront a group of business extortionists in the area.
News
1 month ago

Arrest landlords who house undocumented people: Faith Mazibuko

Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko has warned residents who have undocumented migrants that when police that when conduct raids they will ...
News
4 months ago

Lesotho man who murdered girlfriend sentenced to life

The Randburg magistrate's court on Thursday sentenced a Lesotho man, who entered the country illegally last year, to life imprisonment for killing ...
News
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

National Heritage Day Celebration
Exploitation of restaurant workers exposed