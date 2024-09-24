North West cops arrest 72-year-old landlord for killing tenant

A 72-year-old man from North West has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing his tenant during an argument over water and electricity.
Allegations are that water had been cut off and when the tenant approached the landlord to ask about that, an argument ensued which led to the 66-year-old man being shot dead.
Police spokesperson Lt -Col Amanda Funani said during the argument the
landlord went inside his house and came back with a firearm and allegedly shot the victim on his upper body.
“The suspect fled from the scene while the victim was transported to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival,” said Funani.
She said the incident happened on Sunday at a plot outside Hartbeespoort dam near Brits.
Funani said the suspect was arrested during an intelligence-driven operation conducted around the Skeerport area and the firearm was also recovered.
The man was expected to appear in the Brits magistrate's court on Wednesday.
