Police trainee Tristan Chowles, 23, who disappeared from the SAPS Tshwane Training Academy after being discharged from hospital, has been found safe and unharmed but “any gross misconduct by him will be dealt with accordingly”.
Chowles was admitted to hospital in Pretoria on September 18 and was discharged the next day. However, he was reported missing at the weekend and a missing person case was opened at the Garsfontein police station as he did not return to the academy, where he is on a nine-month basic policing learning development programme.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the trainee was found safe and unharmed in KwaZulu-Natal by his parents on Monday.
According to a message circulating on social media, Chowles was traced through a banking withdrawal at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. According to the message, he booked a flight to Durban to celebrate his birthday.
This was apparently done without informing anyone as the academy would not have permitted his trip while in the programme.
“He has been told to return immediately or he won't be accepted back to continue his training,” the message said.
Mathe said the SAPS is investigating the circumstances surrounding his absence without permission from the academy.
“Any gross misconduct will be dealt with according to the memorandum of agreement between SAPS and the trainee,” she said.
Missing police trainee found after 'flying to Durban for his birthday'
Police opened a missing person case at Garsfontein police station after Tristan Chowles was discharged from hospital but did not return to the academy
Image: Supplied
