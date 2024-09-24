A 24-year-old man has been arrested after he was allegedly found wearing the clothes of a dead Free State teacher he is believed to have killed.
This comes after police found the 30-year-old teacher with stab wounds and his lifeless body covered with a blanket at his residence.
Police officers also found blood stains on the walls and beer bottles, as well as broken glasses in the kitchen.
The toilet window believed to have been used to gain entrance was also left wide open.
Police spokesperson Cpt Stephen Thakeng said officers found that electronics belonging to the deceased had been stolen.
“Cellphones, laptop, bank cards, grocery, school keys and clothes were missing. He was declared dead by the paramedics,” he said.
Thakeng said cases of robbery and murder were registered and the investigation led to the suspect's house who was found wearing the deceased clothes.
“A manhunt was launched until he was arrested at his residence and found wearing clothes and shoes of the deceased.
Man arrested after he was allegedly found wearing clothes of murdered teacher
Image: ISTOCK
A 24-year-old man has been arrested after he was allegedly found wearing the clothes of a dead Free State teacher he is believed to have killed.
This comes after police found the 30-year-old teacher with stab wounds and his lifeless body covered with a blanket at his residence.
Police officers also found blood stains on the walls and beer bottles, as well as broken glasses in the kitchen.
The toilet window believed to have been used to gain entrance was also left wide open.
Police spokesperson Cpt Stephen Thakeng said officers found that electronics belonging to the deceased had been stolen.
“Cellphones, laptop, bank cards, grocery, school keys and clothes were missing. He was declared dead by the paramedics,” he said.
Thakeng said cases of robbery and murder were registered and the investigation led to the suspect's house who was found wearing the deceased clothes.
“A manhunt was launched until he was arrested at his residence and found wearing clothes and shoes of the deceased.
“He had an open cut wound on his hand and bank cards belonging to the educator were found. While members were searching for a laptop, a jacket that the educator wore the previous night was found with a lot of blood,” said Thakeng.
Thakeng said witnesses confirmed the clothes that they belonged to the deceased.
The suspect is facing house robbery, murder, and possession of suspected stolen properties. He was expected to appear before Dealesville magistrate's court on Wednesday.
moloih@sowetan.co.za
SowetanLIVE
Suspect in housing tender fraud case linked to Malusi Booi gunned down
Man to appear in court for murder of girlfriend and son
Man in custody for the murder of a woman who disappeared for two weeks
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos