News

Man arrested after he was allegedly found wearing clothes of murdered teacher

24 September 2024 - 13:12
File photo
File photo
Image: ISTOCK

A 24-year-old man has been arrested after he was allegedly found wearing the clothes of a dead Free State teacher he is believed to have killed.

This comes after police found the 30-year-old teacher with stab wounds and his lifeless body covered with a blanket at his residence.

Police officers also found blood stains on the walls and beer bottles, as well as broken glasses in the kitchen. 

The toilet window believed to have been used to gain entrance was also left wide open.

Police spokesperson Cpt Stephen Thakeng said officers found that electronics belonging to the deceased had been stolen.

“Cellphones, laptop, bank cards, grocery, school keys and clothes were missing. He was declared dead by the paramedics,” he said.

Thakeng said cases of robbery and murder were registered and the investigation led to the suspect's house who was found wearing the deceased clothes.

“A manhunt was launched until he was arrested at his residence and found wearing clothes and shoes of the deceased.

Cellphones, laptop, bank cards, grocery, school keys and clothes were missing. He was declared dead by the paramedics.
Cpt Stephen Thakeng

“He had an open cut wound on his hand and bank cards belonging to the educator were found. While members were searching for a laptop, a jacket that the educator wore the previous night was found with a lot of blood,” said Thakeng.

Thakeng said witnesses confirmed the clothes that they belonged to the deceased.

The suspect is facing house robbery, murder, and possession of suspected stolen properties. He was expected to appear before Dealesville magistrate's court on Wednesday.

moloih@sowetan.co.za

SowetanLIVE

Suspect in housing tender fraud case linked to Malusi Booi gunned down

Abdul Kader Davids was a construction company boss who was released on bail on Tuesday.
News
4 days ago

Man to appear in court for murder of girlfriend and son

A 38-year-old man was arrested in Botshabelo in the Free State hours after his 35-year-old girlfriend and their one-year-old son were shot dead on ...
News
2 weeks ago

Man in custody for the murder of a woman who disappeared for two weeks

North West police say they have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of a 29-year-old Klerksdorp woman who went missing for two weeks ...
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

National Heritage Day Celebration
Exploitation of restaurant workers exposed