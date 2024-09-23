News

Female patient found dead in Gauteng hospital bathroom

By TimesLIVE - 24 September 2024 - 07:15
Efforts were made to resuscitate a patient who was found hanging in a hospital bathroom, but she was later certified dead.
A 36-year-old female patient admitted to Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital in Ga-Rankuwa on Saturday was found dead in a ward hanging by a cellphone charger cable on Monday. 

The Gauteng health department said a nurse making the rounds at 1pm noticed that a bathroom door was locked.

“After knocking several times without a response, she requested assistance from another nurse. The two nurses forcefully opened the door and discovered the patient hanging by a cellphone charger cable inside,” the department said in a statement. 

It said immediate efforts to resuscitate her were undertaken and a doctor called to the scene certified her dead. 

Hospital staff affected by this experience were receiving counselling and support. Police are investigating the matter. 

The department extended its condolences to the woman's family.

The department said it remained committed to providing compassionate and safe health care and would continue to work towards preventing such incidents from occurring in the future. 

