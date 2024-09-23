Seema happy with securing 'experienced' Mbule

Sekhukhune United coach Lehlohonolo Seema has welcomed new signing Sipho Mbule.
Mbule joined Sekhukhune from Mamelodi Sundowns on a season-long loan after he failed to secure regular football with the Brazilians.
At Babina Noko, he will add creative spark to the midfield which has the likes of Jamie Webber, Vusimuzi Mncube, Tshepo Mokoane and Relebogile Mokhuoane.
“Look, I think it is a good acquisition for the club and he comes with a lot of experience. And he is one guy that when he is on song he can help the team and turn the tables,” Seema told the media.
He was speaking in a post-match press conference after his side crashed out of the CAF Confederation Cup despite winning 2-1 on the day against Lunda Sul at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.
“We are happy to have him, we have to see him. He only trained with us once and we will have to see how far he is. He has to understand the way we play but we are very pleased to have him.”
Despite the heroics of Keletso Makgalwa, also a new signing, United saw the Angolan visitors advance to the 16-team group stages of the Confederation Cup on away goals rule after the match ended 2-2 on aggregate. Lunda Sul won their home leg of the second-round fixture 1-0 last week.
Makgalwa gave United the lead in the first half before the Angolans levelled matters 10 minutes later. Makgalwa would then complete his brace midway through the second half, but it was not enough for United to progress in the CAF contest.
Seema said they will try to finish in the top four again or win the Nedbank Cup to give them a chance to return to the continental competition.
“I want to go back to [continental football], we went out [early] and need to improve. I would love to go back and fight more [in the domestic competitions],” he said.
“We are not happy that we went out of this round and our target is to return there."
Sekhukhune will switch their focus to the league matches when they welcome Chippa United in Polokwane on Wednesday (7.30pm).
Seema happy with securing 'experienced' Mbule
Sekhukhune aim to return to CAF contests after crashing out early
Image: Philip Maeta
Sekhukhune United coach Lehlohonolo Seema has welcomed new signing Sipho Mbule.
Mbule joined Sekhukhune from Mamelodi Sundowns on a season-long loan after he failed to secure regular football with the Brazilians.
At Babina Noko, he will add creative spark to the midfield which has the likes of Jamie Webber, Vusimuzi Mncube, Tshepo Mokoane and Relebogile Mokhuoane.
“Look, I think it is a good acquisition for the club and he comes with a lot of experience. And he is one guy that when he is on song he can help the team and turn the tables,” Seema told the media.
He was speaking in a post-match press conference after his side crashed out of the CAF Confederation Cup despite winning 2-1 on the day against Lunda Sul at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.
“We are happy to have him, we have to see him. He only trained with us once and we will have to see how far he is. He has to understand the way we play but we are very pleased to have him.”
Despite the heroics of Keletso Makgalwa, also a new signing, United saw the Angolan visitors advance to the 16-team group stages of the Confederation Cup on away goals rule after the match ended 2-2 on aggregate. Lunda Sul won their home leg of the second-round fixture 1-0 last week.
Makgalwa gave United the lead in the first half before the Angolans levelled matters 10 minutes later. Makgalwa would then complete his brace midway through the second half, but it was not enough for United to progress in the CAF contest.
Seema said they will try to finish in the top four again or win the Nedbank Cup to give them a chance to return to the continental competition.
“I want to go back to [continental football], we went out [early] and need to improve. I would love to go back and fight more [in the domestic competitions],” he said.
“We are not happy that we went out of this round and our target is to return there."
Sekhukhune will switch their focus to the league matches when they welcome Chippa United in Polokwane on Wednesday (7.30pm).
Stellies move past league defeat to focus on Confed Cup
Magesi eager to prove their Premiership credentials in derby
Kopo promises exciting play from Chippa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos