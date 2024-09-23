News

N3 reopened and flowing after weekend snow storm

23 September 2024 - 09:26
Motorists who spent the night in their cars after heavy snow closed the N3 at Van Reenen walk on the national highway to buy food and supplies at the Montrose Ultra City.
Image: Darryl Hammond

The N3 has been fully reopened and traffic is flowing, but motorists were advised to only start using it during the day on Monday. 

The toll road was thrown into chaos over the weekend when road users were left trapped and cold in heavy snow for hours on end.

Videos and images were shared on social media showing vehicles stuck in a thick blanket of snow and unable to move.

The N3 toll concession said: "Following this weekend’s severe snowfalls, which caused major traffic disruptions and had road users stranded for almost two days between Tugela Plaza and Harrismith, N3TC is pleased to inform road users that mobility is fully restored on the N3 toll route.

"The extensive backlog of traffic between KwaZulu-Natal and Free State has been cleared."

While they have assessed the area between Tugela and Harrismith and found it safe to travel on, the N3TC urged motorists to only commence with their trips from Monday and during the day.

COO Thania Dhoogra said: “Daytime travel is always the safer choice. We remind road users to plan ahead and be prepared for any eventuality before you set out on your journey. Pay attention to road and weather conditions, and stay informed. Conditions on a road can change rapidly, as we have seen over the past few days.”

TimesLIVE

