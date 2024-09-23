The government has made an urgent call for families with missing loved ones to visit their nearest police stations as it battles with more than 3,000 unclaimed bodies in state mortuaries across the country.
Families called to identify missing loved ones as 3,000 bodies lie unclaimed in state mortuaries
The committee also questioned the efficiency of DNA collection and testing protocols and sought clarity on how the department plans to address the backlog hindering the identification of deceased individuals.
“Some committee members suggested establishing a tracking system for families of missing persons to facilitate communication and retrieval of remains,” Dhlomo said.
The health department said it would establish a task team to manage unclaimed bodies. The department acknowledged a backlog at forensic labs hampered DNA sample processing.
Plans are under way to speed up testing through collaboration with police and improved resource allocation.
“The department acknowledged the need for a robust tracking system for unidentified bodies and committed to exploring a centralised database accessible to families and relevant authorities,” Dhlomo said.
Deputy health minister Joe Phaahla said a comprehensive overview of progress regarding unclaimed bodies will be provided in October, detailing actions taken by the newly established national forensic pathology service committee.
Dr Thakadu Mamashela, chairperson of the committee, emphasised the need to address the root causes in an interview with Newzroom Afrika.
Chairperson of the National Forensic Pathology Services Committee, Dr. Thakadu Mamashela weighs in.
“If the mortuary space is occupied by 50 bodies lying there, the bodies that are coming in on a day-to-day basis, you have compromised them. For example, in Limpopo there was a bus accident on the N1 in Makhado. Unfortunately, when that happened, the designated facility was already overwhelmed in terms of the number of bodies lying there.”
Mamashela said this may affect the quality of service provided to families.
“We had to make plans to store the bodies because remains must be handed over in a dignified manner. So that is the main problem we're having. Another problem is exposure of our staff to infectious diseases.”
Mamashela stressed the importance of families immediately reporting missing persons to police: “The police have a missing persons bureau that needs to be used effectively. Families should also visit forensic pathology services with any documentation or photographs they may have.”
