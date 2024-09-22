She also said they had not yet determined if the building was hijacked, abandoned or had an owner.
Over 40 people displaced after fire razes shacks inside Joburg building
More than 40 people have been displaced after a fire gutted their shacks inside a one-storey building in Jeppestown, on the east end of Joburg CBD.
This fire comes a month after four people died and three others were injured when a fire broke out in a hijacked building in the same area.
Joburg emergency services spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said the incident happened on Anderson and Maritzburg streets corner on Saturday around 7.20pm.
Khumalo said 18 structures were affected, leaving 44 people displaced.
She also said they had not yet determined if the building was hijacked, abandoned or had an owner.
“The building status is not available but is partitioned into shacks [which] were destroyed by fire, causing the roof to collapse,” Khumalo said.
She said one person suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.
Khumalo said disaster management is on-site arranging shelter.
“EMS is cautioning residents of Johannesburg to take care of all heating and cooking devices as the cold front slowly retreats.”
