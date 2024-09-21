Four people were shot dead during a mass shooting in Zwide on Friday night.
The incident occurred in Sompontsha Street at around 10pm when unknown assailants opened fire on a VW Polo.
All four occupants were killed.
According to police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge, three of the victims died at the scene, while the fourth succumbed to his wounds in hospital.
“The motive for the murders is under investigation,” Beetge said.
“The names of the victims cannot be released until their next-of-kin have been informed and a formal identification has been done.”
He said four counts of murder were under investigation.
The provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit is leading the probe.
“Any person with information that could assist with this investigation can contact the investigating officer, detective Captain Sithole on 082-457-2812, or Crime Stop on 08600 10111,” Beetge said.
HeraldLIVE
Four killed during mass shooting in Zwide
Image: 123rf.com/krisonealphotography
HeraldLIVE
