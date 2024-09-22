The N5 from Bethlehem to Harrismith was also open, though dangerous driving conditions persist 30km from Harrismith due to melting snow.
Better weather conditions expected this week – Forecaster
State says motorists who were trapped in snow have been rescued, most roads cleared
Image: Darryl Hammond
The SA Weather Service says temperatures will start recovering and the snow that fell in some parts of the country to melt as temperatures rise throughout the week.
Forecaster Tokelo Chiloane said while they expect isolated afternoon showers this coming week, there was no indication of severe weather conditions across the country like the ones recently experienced.
“There won’t be any snow this week; the temperatures are going to start to recover from Sunday in the southern parts of the country and will be reaching the warm to hot category by Tuesday.
“We expect the snow to start melting from the peak of the mountains over the Eastern Cape, KZN, Free State and Lesotho as well,” she said.
On the other hand, the government said motorists who were trapped in heavy snowfall have been rescued and most roads cleared.
In a statement on Sunday, the Government Communication and Information System said that mop operations were continuing.
Acting government spokesperson Nomonde Mnukwa said most stranded road users along the N3 Toll Route have been assisted, and they were now working to reach those stranded between Van Reenen and Swinburne (Montrose).
“Government extends its appreciation to the assistance by humanitarian organisations for the relief. Emergency provisions and medical support are being distributed in all affected provinces, and additional air support will be provided as soon as weather conditions permit.”
Mnukwa said operations have also resumed at all ports of entry affected by the snowfall except the Sani Pass due to the melting snow which caused the roads to be slippery.
“Travellers seeking to enter Lesotho are advised to use the Ficksburg Port, Caledonspoort, Makhaleng, Boesmansnek, Monontsha and Maseru as alternative ports of entry.
“Those trapped in the snow must remain in the vehicle, signal for help, and wait for assistance from disaster management authorities and police. It is safer to stay inside your vehicle and wait for help. Citizens are advised not to leave their vehicles to search for assistance unless help is visible within a reasonable distance.”
Mnukwa said the N3 Toll Route, the section between Tugela Plaza and Harrismith, including Van Reenen Pass and Tugela Plaza was still closed, while the rest of the N3 Toll Route has been cleared.
Man dies from cold weather after taxi is stuck in snow
