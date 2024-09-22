Gauteng police took to hospital today a suspected drug mule where she was given laxatives to release 60 bullets of suspected cocaine from her body after an airport x-ray detected foreign objects in her stomach.
National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said they arrested the 30-year-old woman on Sunday at OR Tambo International Airport.
“SAPS, SARS customs and immigration officials were following up on intelligence from SAPS of a drug mule that would land from Sau Paulo [Brazil] at about 07:25. The team immediately intercepted the drug mule as she was making her way through immigration,” Mathe said.
“She was immediately arrested, taken to a local hospital where a medical x-ray confirmed and detected foreign objects in her stomach.
“The process to release the suspected drugs from her body is underway. She has already released more than 60 bullets of suspected cocaine thus far. She is currently under police guard and custody.
“The value of the drugs cannot be determined at this stage as the process to release all suspected drugs from the suspects body may take some time.
According to Mathe, the woman is the 10th drug suspect to be arrested in the past two months.
Arrested drug mule given laxatives to release 60 bullets of suspected cocaine
30-year-old woman was nabbed at OR Tambo International Airport
Image: SAPS
