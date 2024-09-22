News

Agriculture and rural development MEC Vuyiswa Ramokgopa appointed as acting premier of Gauteng

Panyaza Lesufi will be in Germany on government business

22 September 2024 - 20:00
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi and MEC Vuyiswa Ramokgopa. File photo.
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi and MEC Vuyiswa Ramokgopa. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has appointed agriculture and rural development MEC Vuyiswa Ramokgopa as acting premier of the province while he travels abroad.

Lesufi's spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said Lesufi would be away on government business in Germany until September 28.

“The acting premier will assume all the duties, authority and obligations of the office to ensure the smooth running of the provincial government,” added Pamla.

.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Exploitation of restaurant workers exposed
375 people displaced after fire destroys their shacks