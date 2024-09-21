Recently unemployed software developer helps people stuck in KZN snow

In the morning they got wind of what was happening on the highway, and that’s when they went to locals and borrowed shovels to help. While some of the Harrismith residents refused with their shovels, Barnard and his friends managed to get three.
Two days ago, software developer Louis Barnard was retrenched, and in the midst of dealing with the news, he wondered whether he must cancel his hiking trip to KwaZulu-Natal.
However, realising that “sitting in a corner and crying” was not going to change the situation, the 39-year-old man from Pretoria went ahead with it, not knowing the trip would change the lives of many people were stuck when very thick snow fell in many parts of the province.
As soon as they got news people were stuck on the N3, Barnard and his friends, who were on a guest house nearby, jumped into action. They went to nearby homes, borrowed shovels which they used to clear the paths for people who were cold and hungry after being stuck in their cars for hours, some with children inside.
“They were sliding down, falling down the highway, trying to get to the supermarket,” said Barnard.“It was very slippery. We took shovels and were shovelling steps, helping people down, holding their hands to get them a bit further down so they can walk to the supermarket [to get a cup of warn coffee and food].
Speaking to Sowetan on Saturday, Barnard said he and other hikers were supposed to hike in Witsieshoek when they received a message on Friday evening that the place was snowed under and they would not be able to hike. The hike was then cancelled.
He said they tried to look for a place to stay but many were fully booked. After some time time they found the guest house.
