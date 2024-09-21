IN PICS | Freezing temperatures leave motorists stranded

It was a magical winter wonderland in spring for some parts of KwaZulu-Natal as a blanket of snow fell between last night and this morning.

KwaZulu-Natal, which is famed for being warm throughout the year, suddenly looked like a white carpet had been laid over the province as temperatures plummeted, leaving it freezing. So thick was the snow that many cars got stuck on the roads and driving became dangerous and difficult.

Some motorists had to spend the night in their cars after the heavy snow resulted in the N3 at Van Reenen being closed. They ended up walking along the highway to buy food and supplies at a nearby filling station.

However, excited residents decided to use the severe weather to have fun by building snowmen and taking pictures of themselves outside as snow fell on them. Others shared pictures of vehicles stuck on the road, covered in snow.

