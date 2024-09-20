News

Home affairs offices to open on Saturdays to help matriculants get IDs

By TimesLIVE - 21 September 2024 - 09:00
Minister of home affairs Leon Schreiber says this initiative is specifically aimed at enabling matriculants to write their exams. .
Minister of home affairs Leon Schreiber says this initiative is specifically aimed at enabling matriculants to write their exams. .
Image: Alaister Russell

The home affairs department will open its offices for five hours on Saturdays from September 21 to October 12 for temporary identity certificates and ID collections and applications. 

Matriculants will be prioritised during this period so they can apply for and collect their IDs. 

“This initiative is specifically aimed to enable matriculants to write their exams which is the first step towards economic empowerment of young people.

“We encourage matriculants who are waiting on their IDs, along with their parents, to make their way to the nearest home affairs or where they applied,” said home affairs minister Leon Schreiber. 

Offices will open from 8am to 1pm. 

Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube welcomed the intervention by the home affairs department. 

“This is an excellent example of how government departments can work together to prioritise the needs of our learners.

“Matriculants are at a crucial point in their academic journey and ensuring that they have valid identification for their exams is critical,” Gwarube said. 

 TimesLIVE

WATCH | Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber briefs parliament on immigration

Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber is on Tuesday appearing before parliament to discuss the white paper on citizenship, immigration and refugee ...
News
3 days ago

Home affairs' digital transformation streamlines visa process, cuts backlogs

Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber has instituted a new rule to deliver the outcomes of visa waiver applications digitally via email to applicants.
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Exploitation of restaurant workers exposed
375 people displaced after fire destroys their shacks