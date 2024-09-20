Courtesy of SABC
The murder trial of late soccer star Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court on Friday.
SowetanLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
Courtesy of SABC
The murder trial of late soccer star Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court on Friday.
SowetanLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in the Pretoria high court
WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa trial continues
WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos