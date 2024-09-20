“Our commitment to lawful employment processes is unwavering; we employ rigorous steps to ensure the appointment of qualified individuals who embody our core values of honesty, integrity and respect,” he said.
Addressing the issues of allegation of non-compliance with the minimum wage act he said: “We are extremely proud that our waitrons are some of the highest paid in the industry — with average waitron having earned R21 971,76 in June, R20 123,47 in July, and R21 805,16 in August 2024 and some individuals earning up to R60,000 per month in commission and tips.”
Department of employment and labour's Gauteng chief inspector Michael Msiza said Tang could not operate as the eatery is not compliant with the Unemployment Insurance Act.
“The declarations do not tally with what it pays to the fund and its employees and also in terms of occupational health and safety. We prohibited the gas installation [as it] is not compliant. They do not have a certificate of conformity. Their ceiling was leaking...”
Van der Walt said their gas certification is held by the landlord who was unavailable during inspection.
SowetanLIVE
Tang CEO claims reports on raid are a personal witch hunt to tarnish award-winning image
Van der Walt denies reports of HR manager's arrest and said staff are renewing work permits
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Tang CEO and founder Nicky van der Walt claims that recent media reports about the raid and subsequent arrests of alleged undocumented immigrants and HR manager at their Sandton-based restaurant feels like a personal witch hunt to “tarnish” the eatery's “award-winning image”.
“Some media reports are engaging in sensationalist and false journalism. Tang feels like this is a personal witch hunt to tarnish Tang's award-winning image.
"Our HR Manager was never arrested nor charged with any malpractice; she was interviewed in relation to employee record verification,” said Van der Walt.
“Regarding the alleged undocumented individuals, we wish to clarify that four workers were recently taken into police custody following a raid at our Sandton location. One has since presented his legal work permit, while the other three were in the process of renewing their expired permits, which were valid during their hiring.”
A team of inspectors from the department of employment and labour together with home affairs officials raided Tang on Wednesday and also temporarily closed it.
This was after it was found to have allegedly been non-compliant with occupational health and safety regulations and minimum wage laws.
Four employees and an HR manager were also arrested. Department of employment and labour's provincial communications manager Sekhothali Lekalakala maintained that despite van der Walt's denial about the HR manager's arrest, she was indeed arrested too.
“We arrested the HR manager on the day for hiring employees without proper documents but what happened after [at the police station], that it’s no longer with us.
“What we did was to arrest and we effected the arrest on that day. We cannot arrest employees and leave the same person who had hired them without proper documents.”
According to van der Walt, they are a law-abiding employer fully compliant with South African labour laws and practices. He said they also cooperate fully with government agencies.
He said upon hiring of staff, they verify all information provided by prospective employees during the recruitment process, including skills, qualifications, legal status and work experience.
Unfair labour law practices exerted by employers on their employees came under the spotlight this week after a young woman exposed the Babel restaurant in Menlyn for exploitation.
“Our commitment to lawful employment processes is unwavering; we employ rigorous steps to ensure the appointment of qualified individuals who embody our core values of honesty, integrity and respect,” he said.
Addressing the issues of allegation of non-compliance with the minimum wage act he said: “We are extremely proud that our waitrons are some of the highest paid in the industry — with average waitron having earned R21 971,76 in June, R20 123,47 in July, and R21 805,16 in August 2024 and some individuals earning up to R60,000 per month in commission and tips.”
Department of employment and labour's Gauteng chief inspector Michael Msiza said Tang could not operate as the eatery is not compliant with the Unemployment Insurance Act.
“The declarations do not tally with what it pays to the fund and its employees and also in terms of occupational health and safety. We prohibited the gas installation [as it] is not compliant. They do not have a certificate of conformity. Their ceiling was leaking...”
Van der Walt said their gas certification is held by the landlord who was unavailable during inspection.
SowetanLIVE
WATCH | Four undocumented workers nabbed at Tang restaurant in Sandton
Sandton waiters’ earnings revealed after dept blitz
Menlyn's Babel and Ocean Basket owe staff R1m in underpaid wages
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos