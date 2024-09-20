“Residents in these areas are urged to take necessary precautions, including delaying unnecessary trips, as the risk of entrapment due to icy roads is very high.
IN PICS | 'Beautiful and peaceful' as snow blankets parts of KZN
Image: Madie Botha
Residents in the southern Drakensberg may be freezing but most are loving the winter wonderland after heavy snowfall on Friday.
Silver Streams home owner Madie Botha said it was snowing “thick and heavily” and temperatures were about 1 or 2°C.
“It is absolutely beautiful, peaceful and a white wonderland,” said Botha, who ventured into the cold to capture images of the snow-covered surrounds.
Image: Madie Botha
Forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela said disruptive snow will fall in high-lying areas in the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape, all the way to the Drakensberg mountains.
“It will lead to Lesotho and the western half of KwaZulu-Natal into Saturday morning.
“On Sunday we will start seeing some clearing with a 30% chance of showers and rain, mainly over Mpumalanga and the eastern parts of Limpopo,” Thobela said.
Image: Madie Botha
KZN co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi warned residents of the severe weather conditions as extremely cold weather is expected to hit parts of the uThukela, Harry Gwala and uMgungundlovu districts.
This could pose a danger to life and lead to temporary road closures due to the accumulation of ice that could cause traffic disruptions on major routes, he said.
Image: Madie Botha
“Residents in these areas are urged to take necessary precautions, including delaying unnecessary trips, as the risk of entrapment due to icy roads is very high.
“A level 2 disruptive snow warning has been issued for parts of the Ugu, uThukela, uMgungundlovu, Harry Gwala and Amajuba districts. The remaining parts of the province have a level 2 warning for disruptive rain,” Buthelezi said.
Image: Madie Botha
