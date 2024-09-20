News

Financial adviser arrested for fleecing clients

By Kim Swartz - 20 September 2024 - 10:29
It is alleged the suspect created fictitious invoices reflecting Old Mutual branding while diverting the money for his personal gain. Stock photo.
It is alleged the suspect created fictitious invoices reflecting Old Mutual branding while diverting the money for his personal gain. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Belchonok

A 43-year-old suspect has been arrested for fraud and money laundering worth R23m in the Western Cape after he voluntarily admitted to his employer that he misappropriated funds from 18 Old Mutual clients.

The Hawks said the suspect worked as a financial advisor for Alchemy Financial Services, which is an Old Mutual agency franchise. He was arrested on Thursday, spokesperson W/O Zinzi Hani said.

“These clients believed they had made payments to an Old Mutual investment account but these were made to a Standard Bank account of which the suspect was the sole signatory,” said Hani.

“It is alleged the suspect created fictitious invoices reflecting Old Mutual branding, giving investors the impression that their investment growth is in good standing.”

Instead their money was “utilised by the suspect for his own personal gain and/or diverted to various other accounts in which the suspect had an interest”.

TimesLIVE

Former Sekhukhune municipality CFO, four others face fraud charges

One of the suspects in the fraud and money laundering case against Sekhukhune municipality officials and others is expected to plead guilty.
News
1 day ago

30 people to appear in Richards Bay court for 'driving licence fraud'

The officials charged R2,500 for the licences at the Melmoth licensing centre, which falls under the Mthonjaneni local municipality.
News
1 day ago

Former MMC Malusi Booi out on R250k bail in R1bn tender fraud case

Former human settlements MMC Malusi Booi has been granted R250,000 bail in his R1bn tender fraud and corruption case in Cape Town.
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Exploitation of restaurant workers exposed
375 people displaced after fire destroys their shacks