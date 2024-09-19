The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has managed to recover more than R6m from a former SABC boss after he failed to appeal the decision to pay back R11.5m that he received from the broadcaster's board in 2016.
The Gauteng High Court had previously ordered Hlaudi Motsoeneng to pay back the R11,5m that he received as a payment from the then SABC board after the court ruled that the payment was unlawful and invalid.
SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago has welcomed the Constitutional Court decision to dismiss the case.
“The Special Investigating Unit has already recovered R6,476,515 from his pension benefits. The SIU welcomes and sees the Constitutional Court's decision as a positive step, as it clears the way to pursue the outstanding amount from Motsoeneng,” said Kganyago.
Motsoeneng served as SABC's acting COO from 2011 to 2013.
SIU recovers over R6m from Hlaudi Motsoeneng
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Sandile Ndlovu
