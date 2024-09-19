News

Rosemary Ndlovu's second trial for conspiracy to commit murder starts

19 September 2024 - 10:36
Koena Mashale Journalist
Convicted serial killer Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu at Kempton Park. regional court. She now faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder, trail begins.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

A second trial for convicted serial killer Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu is expected to start at the Kempton Park regional court on Thursday.

Ndlovu is accused of plotting to kill her friend's now ex-husband as well as Sgt Keshi Mabunda, the police officer who investigated her killing spree and ensured that she got six life sentences. She faces two charges of conspiracy to commit murder.

When she made her appearance today, she came dressed in a white flowing dress and had on a straight weave with a face that was immaculately made up.

She was flanked by female correctional officers on each side. Her feet were in shackles, making her walk very slowly.

The court case against Ndlovu was postponed until today for several reasons. A key factor was to give her co-accused, Nomsa Mudau, time to arrange legal representation. Mudau is the one whose husband Ndlovu plotted to kill.

Furthermore, there were issues concerning a third suspect who is reportedly on the run and has evaded capture.

Ndlovu is now serving six life sentences for having orchestrated the murders of her loved ones to cash in on insurance policies.

She is alleged to have received more than R1.4m in insurance payouts.

The former cop, who was attached to the Tembisa police station in Gauteng, faced several charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice linked to the deaths of five of her relatives and boyfriend.

SowetanLIVE

