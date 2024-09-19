Ramaphosa eulogy: Vilification of Gordhan a shameful chapter
'Man of integrity, commitment and courage' laid to rest in Durban
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the vilification of former cabinet minister Pravin Gordhan for his efforts against state capture was one of South Africa’s most shameful episodes and should never be repeated.
Ramaphosa addressed hundreds of mourners gathered at the Durban ICC on Thursday to bid farewell to the late struggle stalwart who was hailed by all speakers as a humble servant of the people, a man of integrity who led with commitment and courage, and a public servant who fought for the people.
But it was Gordhan’s resistance to corruption, particularly the capture of the state, that Ramaphosa commended as a true measure of a revolutionary who refused to abandon the cause.
In his eulogy, Ramaphosa said: “As many others looked away, his revolutionary consciousness demanded no less of him than to speak out, and speak out he did. For him it was no different to when he joined the struggle against apartheid - it was a choice between what was right and what was wrong.
“Standing with the people or standing against the people, there was never any doubt where Pravin Gordhan stood,” said Ramaphosa.
The fight against state capture, the president said, earned Gordhan the ire of enablers who hated him and wanted him gone. Ramaphosa spoke of vicious personal attacks the late minister endured, characterising them as dishonest and racist - directed as they were at one of South Africa’s foremost champions of nonracialism.
Ramaphosa emphasised that the attacks did nothing to diminish Gordhan's standing among South Africans. Instead, they exposed the moral bankruptcy of those who chose to target him and his family.
“Let it never be that in the robust festival of ideas and vibrant public space that is the hallmark of our democracy we stoop so low to slander and be so dismissive of people who stand for the truth. Let it never be that in trying to portray ourselves as the liberators we come to sound like the oppressor,” he said.
Gordhan’s family echoed Ramaphosa's words. His daughter Anisha Gordhan said the family was not spared from the attacks. She also took the time to address the behaviour of some of her father’s comrades in that period.
“Our personal safety was compromised, smear campaigns were designed by Bell Pottinger, bank accounts in Canada were created and we were discredited as a family. All of this ultimately led to many comrades and friends distancing themselves from my father and our family, but despite this he remained unshaken and determined.”
Bell Pottinger was a British multinational public relations and reputation management company that went into administration in 2017 as a result of its scandalous activities in South Africa.
“The fence sitters that didn't want to take a stand now stand on platforms and loudly sing his praises but the courage to connect the dots came too late - he repeatedly said our souls are not for sale and our country is not for sale,” Anisha said.
Anisha highlighted the “27 questions”, a list of questions her father was asked to answer relating to the allegations that he had unlawfully set up a covert intelligence unit at Sars.
The infamous intelligence report used to unceremoniously remove him as a minister - which she called an “unintelligent intelligence report” - and the disappointing behaviour of his own comrades, including “creeping African nationalism”, were some of her father’s hardest battles against detractors.
Pravin’s other daughter Priyesha Gordhan spoke of a simple man, a loving father who enjoyed spy movies and romantic comedies, a Liverpool FC fan who loved his family, the organisation he served and South Africa. He hated injustice of all kinds, she said.
“South Africans, please continue to connect the dots, don't be fooled by the convincing tones of populist rhetoric, continue my father's legacy, a life dedicated to the betterment of this country,” said Anisha.
Gordhan retired from active politics after the May polls - after more than 40 years in various structures during the liberation movement, the transition to democracy and in the democratic government.
