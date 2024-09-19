Manhunt launched after girl, 12, found murdered near Limpopo farm

Limpopo police have launched a manhunt after the murder of a 12-year-old girl.
The incident happened last weekend in Ha-Ravele village, in the Vhembe district, according to police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba.
“The young girl, 12, had been selling vegetables in her neighbourhood the day before [Sunday] but failed to return home, prompting her family to search for her.
“Police were alerted in the morning [Monday] and the missing person file was registered at the local police station. The investigating team was immediately activated. Unfortunately her half-naked body was discovered in the bushes near a farm in Ha-Ravele village, with signs suggesting she may have been strangled.”
The girl, originally from Ha-Ramantsha, was apparently last seen walking towards Ha-Ravele with a man. Her vegetables and clothes were found near her corpse.
